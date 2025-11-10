Ken Burns Thinks Rural Areas Can’t Get News without PBS

“I grew up in a small rural community, and I distinctly remember back in ’73 how shocked all the grownups were to turn on PBS and learn about World War II for the first time.” ~ David Burge

Filmmaker Ken Burns has so little respect for rural areas, that he thinks not funding the propaganda network PBS means rural areas will become news deserts and they won’t even know what is going on at the school board or city council meetings.

They won’t have any real education like that which PBS offers, suggests Burns.

I seriously doubt people in rural areas give a whit about PBS. Forget the rural areas, no one anywhere ever needed to depend on NPR or PBS for anything. Just arrogant elitists like him.

The arrogance and condescension of the man is astounding.