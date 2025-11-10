Ken Burns Thinks Rural Areas Can’t Get News without PBS

“I grew up in a small rural community, and I distinctly remember back in ’73 how shocked all the grownups were to turn on PBS and learn about World War II for the first time.”
~ David Burge
Filmmaker Ken Burns has so little respect for rural areas, that he thinks not funding the propaganda network PBS means rural areas will become news deserts and they won’t even know what is going on at the school board or city council meetings.
They won’t have any real education like that which PBS offers, suggests Burns.
I seriously doubt people in rural areas give a whit about PBS. Forget the rural areas, no one anywhere ever needed to depend on NPR or PBS for anything. Just arrogant elitists like him.
The arrogance and condescension of the man is astounding.
Rural communities have the internet.
This soft bigotry of assuming they all live in huts in the woods with rabbit ears as their only access to media is stupid. https://t.co/cEIoCNSuK8
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025
PBS is still around? Why?
PBS had limited value in some rural areas when it started in the 70s. But CBS, NBC or ABC were already covering most areas by then. There were also independent stations already in existence that later joined PBS when it formed. So the formation of PBS gets no credit for them. PBS was moderate back then. Now it is far… Read more »
Why would even a leftist watch or listen PBS or NPR when they have 99% of the entire media from which get their daily dosage of lies and Commie nonsense?