British Online Safety Act Begins with Censorship of Mass Protests

British X users are blocked from seeing an anti-mass migration protest after the Online Safety Act censorship law came into effect on Friday. Platforms have to be careful about what they let the Brits see because of the outrageous fines.

The British people were told the censorship act was to protect children from seeing pornography or graphic content on the Internet, but how does hiding a mass protest do that?

There were mass protests after an Ethiopian living at taxpayer expense in a migrant hotel, raped a 14-year-old girl.

Britishers are receiving messages when they tried to view such as “Due to local laws, we are temporarily restricting access to this content until X estimates your age.”

According to the Times of London, X will use email-address-based estimation and other approaches to determine a person‘s status as minor or adult. They will look at their email address and contacts book.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says the UK’s Online Safety Act is designed to suppress the people. pic.twitter.com/7Jq2DKfbgr — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 26, 2025

As Elon Musk has said, the purpose of this act is to suppress the people. Sixteen year olds can now vote but must be protected from news the far left globalists don’t like.