President Trump on the Senate’s Handling of Appointments

President Trump wants Senate Majority Leader Thune to get his nominees confirmed during the recess. The President has been in office six months without his staff.

Thune and House Speaker Johnson are allegedly going to keep the Congress going in name only by having pro forma sessions to keep Donald Trump from making recess appointments. This is what scoundrels do. Currently, there is a 135-nominee confirmation backlog.

President Trump shared Mike Lee’s comments and added, “Very important. Republicans must play to win. Clear the 135. So badly needed.”

My guess is that nothing gets in the way of their recess, and their desire to use appointments as bargaining chips.

As I said, they are scoundrels, but not as horrible as those in the Democrat party.

