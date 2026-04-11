Britain continues it’s self-destruction under the worst ruler since Henry the Eighth. Keir Starmer panders to people who hate the UK and want to destroy it. Starmer and his band of merry socialists won’t stop the invasion of people who hate them, and they even favor the foreigners over citizens whom they have silenced.

The Financial Times posted a video telling the Brits to recognize that they are no longer a global world power. They lack a working warship and are not making efforts to fix the problem. Putin recently mocked them by sending a ship to sail through the English Channel with a sanctioned tanker.

However, they are concentrating on what they think is important. The police raced to Wethersfield Air Base after veterans raised an English flag at the English base. The police said it is “anti-social behavior.” The base has been turned into migrant housing. That is quite a message to the newly arrived masses.

Displaying the flag is hate speech, and criticizing mass migration by angry, unvetted people is a crime in the UK.

I can’t even put this in Clown World because it’s too troubling. We have inherited so much from Britain. Can Britain come back from this?

“SOMETHING ABOUT A FLAG??” Essex Police race to Wethersfield air base after veterans raise a flag on site 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 They label it “anti-social behaviour.” pic.twitter.com/1oyMph7dRj — TH101UK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Truthhurts101UK) March 25, 2026

Video via TH!)!UK

At least they have their pronouns straight.