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Home Home NY City’s Ugandan Mayor Cancels America 250 But Nutters Can Protest

NY City’s Ugandan Mayor Cancels America 250 But Nutters Can Protest

By
M Dowling
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0
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Ugandan Mayor Zohran Mamdani won’t allow any celebrations for America 250 in Times Square, even days up to the event. He is using the excuse of the World Cup. However, he will allow ‘demonstration’ by the usual red-green crazies.

Zohran should go back to Uganda. To be fair, he did say there aren’t enough police. That wouldn’t be surprising. No one has their back in New York City.

They will drop the ball in Times Square, but no one could watch it in person.

The significance of dropping the ball in Times Square on July 3 lies in its historical and patriotic context. This event marks the first time in 120 years that the ball will be dropped outside of New Year’s Eve, celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. The ball will be lit in red, white, and blue, and will drop confetti at 12:04 a.m. EST, symbolizing the nation’s celebration and unity. This event is part of a larger celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, which will include a year-long partnership to build to a historic second Times Square Ball Drop to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation’s birth on the eve of the Fourth of July. The event is expected to inspire all 350 million Americans to join in this moment to celebrate their country.

New Yorkers aren’t happy.

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