CAIR Paid Students to Riot and Vandalize Universities

Schools did little to punish students rioting and vandalizing universities to protest Israel. It was often done on behalf of Hamas under the guise of Palestine. The university officials did little when students were assaulted. Entitled youth did whatever they wanted.

Americans help pay for this. CAIR, which is tied to Hamas, is subsidized by the taxpayer.

Anti-America forces inside the country and outside have made use of nonprofits funds at an alarming rate as Elon Musk discovered with DOGE.

The Council on American-Muslim Relations’ (CAIR) paid students to ransack campuses, glorify terror groups, and harass Jews. https://t.co/8CmHEFFNWK — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 18, 2025

It Paid Well!

Anti-Israel agitators who spread disruption at US colleges and were punished by authorities were awarded checks for $1,000 by a Muslim nonprofit, The NY Post reported.

The money was given to students who faced penalties for leading pro-Palestinian protests before and after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023, according to a bombshell report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and the Intelligent Advocacy Network (IAN).

The cash was awarded from a “Champions of Justice Fund,” set up by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) as “institutional endorsement,” the report claims.