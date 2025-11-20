Rep. Crockett Makes a Fool of Herself & Her Staff Are Fools Too: Sec. Zeldin Responds

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) accused EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin of having taken donations from child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

However the Jeffrey Epstein who donated to Lee Zeldin is a physician and a totally different person than the predator Democrat who donated to Democrats.

Not only is the woman, with a ghetto accent who went to finishing school a fool, her staff are fools too since they did the research.

The donations Lee Zeldin received from a Dr. Jeffrey Epstein even came after the predator Jeffrey Epstein allegedly took his life in prison.

So, not only did Jasmine Crockett get her Epsteins wrong, the dates she referenced didn’t make any sense.

Crockett is a total incompetent. Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile, was a Democrat, who funded Democrats, partied with them, and did who knows what else with them.

She also falsely accused other Republicans of taking the pedophile’s money.

Crockett: Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly, Mitt Romney. The NRCC. Lee Zeldin. George Bush. McCain-Palin. pic.twitter.com/CdwuSacQpb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

Jasmine is disastrously wrong here. None of these donors are Jeffrey Epstein, pedophile. Several are from the same Dr. Jeffrey Epstein who donated to Lee Zeldin. These donations to Lee Zeldin were made after Epstein committed suicide in 2019.

Lee Zeldin Responds: