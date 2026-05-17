California Democrats to Repeal the Top 2 Vote Since the GOP Leads

A Democrat strategist has launched an effort to overhaul California’s primary system in 2028. He said he fears it could lead to two Republicans advancing from the June 2 primary, locking Democrats out of the November general election.

Sacramento consultant Steven Maviglio submitted his “Undo the Top Two” proposal on Friday to Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office. If it successfully gets on the ballot, voters would decide whether to repeal the state’s 16-year-old “open primary” law in 2028 and reinstate a system, starting in 2030, where one candidate from each political party would advance from the primary to the general election, the Sacramento Bee reported

A narrow majority of voters passed Proposition 14 in 2010. It allows the top two vote-getters to proceed to the general election. Democrats did it to lock Republicans out of political office.

Democrats cheat in every way possible when it comes to elections.

Now Democrats sing a different tune. “The experiment failed. Political partisanship is worse than ever in both Washington D.C. and Sacramento,” Maviglio said in an accompanying letter to Bonta’s office. “Special interests have more control over our politics than ever.”

Special interests are the opposing political party. Since when?

Then, what happens after the election? They go back to the top 2 or something worse?

Tammany Hall is alive and well in the Democrat Party.

🚨🚨 BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD! 🚨🚨@JoeBiden brags about having the “most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization” in history‼️ WATCH ⬇️pic.twitter.com/ft7u07kUX0 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 24, 2020

This is an update from Ari Fleischer: