Islam: A Challenger Civilization

William Gawthrop, Ph.D. has impressive military, intelligence, and academic credentials. His 2021 dissertation in Criminal Justice from Walden College argues that crimes involving Islamic religious utterances are not conventional crimes. Titled “The Doctrinal Basis of Islamic Utterances Associated with Domestic Assaults,” the dissertation explains how these attacks are not random domestic assaults, they are examples of Jihad applied as street crime that are motivated by codified religious Islamic texts.

The ongoing intrusion, infiltration, and expansion of Islam inside America is not accidental––it is doctrinal. I am providing a sampling of Dr. Gawthrop’s extraordinary work because I believe it is impossible to solve a problem without understanding the problem. The American people have been misled––but knowledge is empowering and there is still time to save America from the creeping Islam that has engulfed Europe.

Dr. Gawthrop contends that the American government’s lack of knowledge and awareness regarding doctrinal Islam is an existential threat to our national security. In a May 14, 2024, video interview with Lauren Comele Morris from The Centrist Post, “Insider Threats and Counterintelligence with Dr. William Gawthrop,” he describes the epiphany that enlightened him and explains America’s reflexive resistance to the awareness of doctrinal Islam. During a tour in Sarajevo, Dr. Gawthrop met two men who were childhood friends assigned to two different military units–one a Muslim and the other a Serb. After the war ended they both started giving tours of the battlefield “and there was one piece of instruction that he [the Muslim] gave the intelligence analysts and he said, ‘I’m a Muslim and I have a positive duty to lie to you.’ And that became an epiphany, and then while I was there for two years, I really started digging into Islamic law and probably the most revealing text that I got was Reliance of the Traveller.”

Dr. Gawthrop explains:

Reliance of the Traveller: The Classic Manual of Islamic Sacred Law is significant because it is the Shafi’i School of Law doctrinal text. Now there are four schools of law in the Sunni tradition: Hanbali, Hanafi, Maliki, and Shafi’i, and it just so happens that the Shafi’i text Reliance of the Traveller, if you read the Forward pages, there are some introductory pages for certifications from the various authorities in the United States. One of them is out of Herndon in Virginia. It states that this text is applicable to North America. So, if you have an intelligence analyst who is looking at Islamic issues and does not have a copy of Reliance of the Traveller on his desk you have an analyst who is not doing his job well. There’s a big gap there, right? And you have a supervisor who is not doing his job well either, and now we start wading into the issue of training and awareness and what’s going on.

Dr. Gawthrop’s 2021 book, The Criminal Investigator-Intelligence Analyst’s Handbook of Islam is dedicated to the intelligence analyst who gives warning and the criminal investigator who seeks the truth of the matter. The interviewer asked if he knew anything about the penetration of the Muslim Brotherhood into society. Dr Gawthrop responded, “I can tell you that one of the vulnerabilities that we have as Americans is we have a fundamental thought, positive belief in everybody else, and we have a hard time to accept that there are challenger civilizations who want to do us harm.”

The descriptor “Challenger Civilization” is powerful and significant because it debunks the false narrative that “Islam is a religion like any other.” It isn’t. Dr. Gawthrop provides this insight, “At its core, Islam is a political system using religion as a unifying force characterized by a system of rules disguised as faith and foundational to a civilization.” He explains how the Obama administration deliberately expunged the word Jihad from the lexicon:

The detailed instruction about Islamic law was never fully offered to the government agents so they didn’t understand the, for example, contents of Reliance of the Traveller, and gradually we took the word Jihad out of the lexicon. Obama and Eric Holder pressured U.S. intelligence agencies to censure that word and Brennan, who was a White House staff member at the time and later head of the CIA, took the word Jihad and soft pedaled the term, and you can read this in detail in John Gentry’s book Neutering the CIA. It is replete with examples of the politicization of intelligence and the suppression of the Jihad analysis.

As a result of that, today if you look at your counterterrorism and terrorism texts and the terrorism and counterterrorism syllabus in the various universities you will see that their emphasis is on terrorism and do not discuss Jihad. Terrorism is an act of violence, and it is not a rule bound act. Jihad is a legal duty and a religious obligation––it is an act of devotion. And that legal duty and act of devotion and the associated rules that are in play are not being discussed by law enforcement. And the test for that is to look in the bibliographies and the note sections of the various texts and syllabi to see if they identify the eleven doctrinal sources for Sunni law that are the foundational Doctrine for Jihad.

The misrepresentation of Jihad as terrorism rather than a religious duty is foundational to the fiction of the “Lone Wolf.” Jihadis are not lone wolves. Gawthrop explains:

They are autonomous self-actualizing individuals who are a part of a larger Ummah [collective community of Muslims worldwide], and under the rules of Jihad, if that one person acts to fulfill that obligation, the remainder of the people are generally relieved of that obligation as long as that one person acts. So, the Lone Wolf in the Islamic sense is actually working as part of the community. Also, in your Lone Wolf studies they will deconstruct the Islamic actor as much as they can, but they don’t get into the motivational doctrine, and again the proof is in the note section and the references.

A challenger civilization begins with a leader and a replacement ideology. In Dr. Gawthrop’s, July 2, 2025, Neighborhood Watch presentation in Harlingen, Texas, he provides a one-paragraph biography of Muhammad; explains why Islam is incompatible with Western civilization; reveals that Islam is a civilization with a religious component; and describes how Muslim immigration is different from other immigration:

One-paragraph bio of Muhammad

Muhammad is the only person in history who created a religion, body of law, culture, worldview, and a Civilization. Ventriloquizing Allah, dictating the Quran, he laid down adversarial rules for relationships with non-Muslims, prescribed jihad, threatened eternal punishment for not participating in Jihad, identified who may be killed, and established rules of engagement against non-Muslims. Muhammad’s biography illustrates statecraft and leadership at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels. At the strategic level, Muhammad created a religion, a body of law, a civilization, and a worldview. At the operational level, Muhammad waged war against his opponents, established his religion and theory of government, and began diplomatic relations with other tribal and political entities. At the tactical level, Muhammad’s personal practices and guidance on jihad, interpersonal relations, and conflict resolution techniques became the example to follow. If Muhammad took an action, that action became worthy of emulation. If Muhammad was displeased with an action, it became incumbent on his followers to be displeased with that same action. The example and practices of Muhammad carry forward into the current era. Muhammad ordered the assassinations of at least 22 opponents and critics. He participated in 26-27 raids and nine engagements and dispatched other raids for diplomatic, ideological, military, and economic purposes in which others were killed, and the surviving wives and children, and other booty (property of others), were taken and divided among the Muslims, with the women sometimes sold for weapons and horses. Muhammad had 35 wives and concubines and announced that he would be married in the afterlife to Mary, mother of Jesus. (See Appendix 7, Muhammad’s Women)

Why Islam is not compatible with Western civilization

Islam is a challenger Civilization

Three Levels of War: Strategic, Operational, and Tactical.

At the strategic level, Muhammad created a religion, a body of law, a civilization, and a worldview. At the operational level, Muhammad waged war against his opponents, established his religion and theory of government, and began diplomatic relations with other tribal and political entities. At the tactical level, Muhammad’s personal practices and guidance on jihad, interpersonal relations, and conflict resolution techniques became the example to follow.

Islam’s Worldview

The Islamic worldview is derived from Muhammad. The Islamic worldview divides the world into the House of War and the House of Islam (dar al-harb and dar al-Islam), and a state of war, not peace, perpetually exists between Islam and unbelievers. This worldview sets a tone for interpersonal relations between Muslims and non-Muslims, with jihad serving as a tool to defeat dar al-Harb. By imposing a duty of jihad on believers to advance and protect Islam from perceived enemies, the conditions create, at the individual level, a duty to act independently if needed. This results in self-initiated jihad at the individual level.

Explain the idea that Islam is not just a religion—it’s a civilization

Just like the Western, Japanese, Sinic (Chinese), Orthodox (Russian), African, Latin American, and others, Islam is a civilization.

It is also a religion. And it has a unifying body of law (the Sharia), a distance culture, and a worldview.

This means that Islam alone has four interlocking strengths stacked on top of one another that religion by itself does not have:

A culture (values and mores) A religion A legal system A worldview

Why do we think the wave of Muslim immigration is different from other groups immigrating, such as Italian, Irish, Chinese, Indian, etc.?

Islam prohibits assimilation into its host culture. It can integrate (infiltrate), but it will not permit assimilation.

By not assimilating, Islam seeks to dominate the host culture.

Not covered in the interview with Lauren Comele Morris, but extremely important as a cultural threat to America is Muhammad’s documented marriage to nine-year-old Aisha. Pedophilia is still illegal in the United States, but since Muhammad is considered the perfect man and his actions emulated by his followers, the radical leftists in America who are trying to destroy children’s innocence by over sexualizing them and reducing the age of consent, have an ally in Islamic doctrine. It is an element of the Marxist/Muslim red/green alliance that must not be ignored.

Additionally, Dr. Gawthrop provides an explanation of Dawa and its purpose:

Dawa and Its Aims. Dawa is a form of missionary work. It is also an Islamic strategy for reshaping the modern world.

“The aims of dawa include establishing an Islamic state under sharia for Muslims and dominating non-Muslim nations so as to bring them under command of ‘the good’ which is Islam. The aim is to convert whole societies and their structures and create Islamic states or at least enclaves ruled by Islam” (Sookhdeo, 2014, p. 2).

Discussion. Dawa is not persuasion operating within a free society, but a staged process designed to hollow the host society out from within and reconstitute it under an entirely different source of authority: Islam.

The ongoing intrusion, infiltration, and expansion of Islam inside America is extremely disturbing. People see it, are frightened by it, but do not know what to do about it. When asked, “How do we stop Islam?” Dr. Gawthrop responded with the following:

That’s the question we should be able to answer for the politicians:

1. Ban sharia courts… period. No citizen or other person should be subjected to legal systems beyond federal, state, and local.

2. Ban mutilation practices.

3. Ban/prosecute takeovers of public areas for religious purposes, especially when the takeover inhibits the freedom of movement for the public.

4. Criminalize intentional spillage of body fluids (public self-flagellation).

5. Criminalize the warnings to store owners to stop selling certain products under threat of boycott.

6. Noise pollution laws to suppress the five daily calls. (Assign an AM radio station frequency number to carry the calls over the airways.)

7. Prosecute animal cruelty cases.

8. Stop public funding of non-working healthy males.

9. If flag burning is acceptable, stop prosecuting Quran burners.

10. Set up decoy squads of women cops to arrest harassers.

11. Criminalize Sharia banking

12. Criminalize the videos where the killing suras are repeated from the Quran.

13. Establish an aggressive escape route program out of Islam to help people avoid honor killings.

14. Remove housing subsidies.

15. Use zoning laws to restrict mosque activities.

16. Strip visas for promoting and practicing hate and violence passages from the Quran.

17. Tax them the same way we tax political parties.

That’s for starters.

Dr. William Gawthrop’s personal and professional commitment is to “Tell the truth. Use their own words.” These seven words define Dr. Gawthrop’s medium and message–they are his signature contribution to exposing Islamic doctrine, how it intersects with U.S. law enforcement and criminal justice, and how it intends to dominate America in its quest for establishing a worldwide Islamic caliphate.

Armed with Dr. Gawthrop’s expert insights and information, we are equipped to understand and accept that Islam is an existential threat to our constitutional republic, and it is strategically, operationally, and tactically exploiting our precious freedoms to dominate us and replace those freedoms with Islamic sharia law. We must act collectively and forcefully to challenge the creeping Islamization of America.

Europe has already fallen, but there is still time for America. The actionable 17-point de-Islamization template is the place for Americans to understand that the intrusion of Islam into America is doctrinal. It is a challenger civilization that intends to dominate America culturally and take over America politically. We must reject our natural inclination to trust that Islam is a religion like any other because it isn’t.

Islam is a challenger civilization, and we must remember that “At its core, Islam is a political system using religion as a unifying force characterized by a system of rules disguised as faith and foundational to a civilization.”

Knowledge is empowering—and now we are empowered with the information to confront and defeat Islam: the challenger civilization. Our time is now—while there is still time.

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Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier–Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback. Her website is LindaGoudsmit.com.