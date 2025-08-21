California Gets OK from Lawmakers to Redistrict for Revenge

California got the okay from state lawmakers to redistrict to counter Texas’s redistricting. Texas is redistricting five districts that have turned Red, and four of the five are majority minority.

California is a one-party state ruled by far-left zealots. They do whatever they want.

As the nation’s most populous state, California has more U.S. representatives than any other, with 52. Of those seats, 43 are Democrats and nine are Republicans. Nearly 40% of Californians vote Republican. That means 40% of the Republicans will only have four districts which are getting more Democrats. Republicans have been wiped out in California.

Newsom still needs to take it to the voters. Polls show the majority of voters don’t support this. It is surprising they want to keep their so-called independent board to redistrict. The voters keep voting for sociopathic tyrants.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature in California sent a package of redistricting bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who intends to sign them on Thursday afternoon. The governor is also expected to declare a special election on Nov. 4 that will ask voters to grant final approval to the newly drawn congressional districts.

The moves will immediately thrust California into a feverish campaign with national implications as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the House of Representatives through an extraordinary effort to redraw political maps in the middle of a decade. This is very unusual, but Newsom wants to look like he’s their Donald Trump.

Newsom doesn’t give a hoot about this or anyone but himself. This is all about his run for president.

In addition to redistricting five seats, they intend to shore up four swing seats with more Democrats. They are moving to have 0 districts for Republicans.

But the process is more complicated in California because the ultimate power to draw congressional districts lies not with partisan lawmakers, but with an independent commission.

Because the commission was created by voters and embedded in the State Constitution, California leaders need another vote of the people to establish new maps for next year’s elections. While Mr. Newsom has promised a vigorous campaign backed by donations big and small, Republicans plan to counter with a robust fund-raising effort of their own.

The Texas Republican House approved the new redistricting map and sent it on to the Senate where it will pass and move on to Gov. Abbott for his signature.

Democrats also flooded states with illegal aliens to increase their district representation.