Washington DC Man Is an Accused Child Molester

NBC News’s film crew caught up with law enforcement about to make an arrest of an illegal alien.

They caught the arrest in film, dubbed in the translation as ICE captured the panicked man screaming for help, protesting that he “doesn’t owe anything,” is not a criminal, and wants to be with his family. The man turned towards the film crew as much as possible.

He was playing them, but the reporter had fallen for it, and was shaken. Maybe she was shaking over her big scoop.

She got the film up and out quickly and said she didn’t know why the man was arrested. ICE couldn’t tell her.

This criminal alien had tried to run and was tackled by law enforcement. There was a lot of sympathy for the poor man who cried, “Please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family.”

Reporter Aimee Cho pointed it out.

So sad, right?

No, wrong.

I asked the agents what the man was being charged with, but they didn’t reply. I’ve also reached out to ICE for comment @nbcwashington — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

As it happens, this illegal alien from Mexico entered the U.S. illegally three times, has a final order of removal and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13.

He’s a child sex molester.

Before any of these left-wing zealots bothered to check, Jessica Tarlov blabbered about the poor man. She tried to take it back. Others also bemoaned his fate. He was the D.C. man.

BREAKING: In a MANIC fit, Jessica Tarlov just DELETED the post where she was defending an illegal alien CHILD ABUSER! We can’t let her memory hole this! SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE, let @JessicaTarlov know that we NEVER FORGET! https://t.co/1vHE9wSMAJ pic.twitter.com/qwAskfvnYn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2025

The parent and child didn’t want to go through with the complaint and it was dropped. He needs to be deported. It’s good they caught him.