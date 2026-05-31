California Loses on Education & Green Energy to Mississippi & Texas

Bill Maher asks how Mississippi is kicking California’s ass in education, and Texas is “blowing them away” in green energy for “way less money.”

“Did you know that a black fourth grader in Mississippi is two and a half times as likely to be proficient in math and reading as one in California? Mississippi is kicking our ass in education and for way less money. We’re 37th in fourth-grade reading, they’re ninth.”

“Texas is kicking our ass in green energy. The average time to get solar panels connected there is three to four months. About 1,000 days faster than it took me. Remember when I was trying to get my solar hooked up? It would have been quicker to build a windmill.”

“Texas has passed California in solar and blows away California when it comes to wind and energy storage. How does a state with no pro-climate policies produce better climate results than a state where here, even though we have so much better bumper stickers on our Priuses?”

“I’ll tell you why. Because you’re allowed to build there because every third person in Texas isn’t someone whose job it is to make sure nothing gets done.”

“Democrats, these are your issues: education, race, the environment.”

“And I say this with love: you’re losing to the Waffle House, car-on-the-lawn states.”

I think I know the answer. California is the American fraud capital.

Bill Maher asks how Mississippi is kicking California’s ass in education, and Texas is “blowing them away” in green energy for “way less money.” “Did you know that a black fourth grader in Mississippi is two and a half times as likely to be proficient in math and reading as one… pic.twitter.com/NPqjAabUve — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 30, 2026

Via Vigilant Fox