California Sues the Admin to Force Welfare Handouts to Illegal Aliens

This next story is unbelievable. California, and a coalition of other leftist-led states sued the Trump administration on Monday over rules that keep illegal immigrants from accessing more than a dozen federally funded welfare programs.

They argue that it keeps working mothers and their children from help.

The administration says the cuts are necessary in order to have funds to help American citizens, including Veterans, and reduce incentives for illegal immigration into the country. Obviously, that’s true.

One of the programs is Head Start, which provides 800,000 low income infants and toddlers and preschoolers with government child care.

The states claim they are also concerned about short term shelters for homeless people, survivors of domestic violence and at risk youth. However, there is an option. The foreigners who came in illegally can go home.

California and their coalition also want elderly Meals on Wheels and health care services to continue for people here illegally.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office says states have been allowed to extend such programs to illegal aliens since 1997. He says it’s “cruel” and “an attack on the most vulnerable.”

It is true that Democrats allowed the world’s poor and criminal to come in unvetted.

Again, they have an option. They can go home.

Bonta said, “This latest salvo in the President’s inhumane anti immigration campaign primarily goes after working moms and their young children,” Bonta said, “we’re not talking about waste and abuse, we’re talking about programs that deliver essential childcare, healthcare, et cetera.”

Actually, we are talking about waste and abuse in these welfare programs. Additionally, trying to accommodate the world’s poor is wasting and abusing taxpayer dollars. Democrats give the freebies out to get their new voters in the country and keep them here.

For decades, taxpayer-funded programs like Head Start and emergency shelters have been exploited due to lax enforcement, draining resources from veterans, seniors, and working families.