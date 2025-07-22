Sens. Grassley, Johnson, and a Whistleblower Break Open Arctic Frost

None of us know if anything will come of the criminal prosecution of the administration officials involved in Operation Arctic Frost. We don’t know if John Solomon’s reporting is exaggerated. However, the investigation, a fair investigation is what I voted for. We’re not out for revenge, but only to make sure this never happens again. We can’t have third world soft coups in the United States.

The Case

Senator Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson confirm that they have a whistleblower. The person will testify to a criminal conspiracy out of the Biden White House. It involves the FBI’s Washington Field Office, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

They allegedly planned, approved, and executed Arctic Frost. The intent was to frame, arrest, prosecute, and imprison Donald J. Trump. Bascially, they were attempting to overthrow the Constitutional Republic of the United States.

The Fake Electors

Operation ‘Arctic Frost’ formed the basis of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s false elector case. that was used to charge President Donald Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States for his campaign’s efforts to assemble alternate slates of electors. He believed the 2020 election was corrupt and was an attempt to quash the will of the voters.

The senators wrote: “We have obtained additional Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) communications through legally protected whistleblower disclosures that show a conspiracy among anti-Trump FBI agents and prosecutors in setting up and advancing the Arctic Frost investigation. As we have explained in our previous correspondence, Arctic Frost was the codename for the investigation which ultimately became Jack Smith’s elector case against President Donald Trump.”

The Solomon Report

“Senator Johnson, Senator Grassley just sent this to me a little bit ago. While we’re on air. It’s a major development. You’re taking a look at a letter right there that was just sent to the FBI director, Kash Patel and the Attorney General, Pam Bondi. What does it say?

“It says that Congress has obtained evidence that shows that the Biden White House was directly involved in trying to help start Jack Smith investigation on the January 6 probe against President Trump. Specifically at the White House Counsel’s Office, secretly obtained President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence… phones and giving them to the prosecutors. Basically [siccing] the Justice Department on his future competitor… future rival in the 2024 election, so they could look for dirt for possible crimes.

“There’s a lot more coming in. There’s a lot of other evidence as well, of the White House involvement.

The Phones Were a Great Find!

“Remember, two years ago, we were the first news agency right here, Real Americas Voice, Just the News, to report that a White House counsel was directly involved with this investigation. Now more details, including getting, imagine this, you’re the Democrat president, and you go get the old Republican’s phone for the prior president and send it to the Justice Department. That’s what Senators Johnson and Grassley were able to confirm tonight. It’s in that letter.”