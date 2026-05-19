Cambridge Mass Makes the City Less Safe & Life Better for Criminals

The Cambridge City Council voted to end the use of ShotSpotter, a gunshot-detection system in place since 2014. The debate centers on privacy concerns, potential misuse of data, and federal oversight. There is no evidence of a problem in the 12 years it has been in operation.

ShotSpotter uses audio sensors mounted on buildings or streetlights to detect loud, impulsive noises. When a possible gunshot is detected, the system records a short audio clip, filters out false positives, and alerts local police with the clip and an estimated location, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Police say it has verified more gunshots than 911 calls and allows faster response times.

The ACLU and Boston University “experts” say the system’s continuous monitoring and lack of clear safeguards raise issues under Cambridge’s own surveillance technology ordinance. Leave it to the ACLU to never do the right thing to protect the people.

You can’t fix stupid. They should check who the people committing the crimes are. Nothing like aiding and abetting the criminals, and thinking defensive equipment doesn’t make you safer.