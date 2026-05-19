Six Key GOP Primaries Today

Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania all have primaries today.

There is a gubernatorial election in Alabama. Tommy Tuberville is running for governor. There is also an attorney general and a Senate race.

In Georgia, Democrats are pouring money into the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals seats, politicizing the Court. The seats are currently held by conservative nonpartisans. The partisan hacks whom the Democrats sponsored are talking of overturning laws. Two of the Supreme Court picks are under investigation for openly partisan statements about undoing laws. Stacey Abrams has been backing this scheme.

In Kentucky, Thomas Massie might lose his seat due to a campaign by the president and conservative supporters of Ed Gallrein. Massie isn’t the congressman he used to be. He has changed and acts as a contrarian. He engages in conspiracy theories and makes false statements. Today, as on other days, he blames the Jews for his predicament. Blaming Jews is a politically popular thing to do. In truth, he only needs to blame himself.

Some of the people who have stuck with him have also lost their way at times. Representatives Lauren Boebert, Warren Davidson, Victoria Spartz, Senator Rand Paul, a fellow libertarian, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is in Costa Rica, Matt Gaetz, Dana Rohrabacher, and Justin Amash, another libertarian who is out of office.