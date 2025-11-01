Canada’s Top General, a Teary-Eyed Female, Weepy Over Racism

In the clip below, Canada’s top general, Jennie Carignan, starts crying as she apologizes for “systemic racism.”

The weepy wimp general said:

“I acknowledge we failed you… We didn’t create an environment where you could serve your country to the highest level with pride and determination…”

Clearly, Frenchy isn’t tough enough to be a general. She’s pathetic Why is she talking about racism instead of military strategy?

Jennie has bought into the Marxist victim-oppressor ideology which relies on a false air of moral superiority and pandering apologies.

She’s a female Milley.

This is the general who will lead Canadians into battle? I think we are missing out on an opportunity. Let’s invade them and take them over. They’re easy pickins’! I’m sure Russia and China notices too.