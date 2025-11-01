J6 Pipe Bomb Fiasco: Key Evidence “Mysteriously Disappeared”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk told The Gateway Pundit reporter Cara Castronuova that key evidence surrounding the January 6 pipe bomber “mysteriously disappeared” or “corrupted.”

There was no control of the scene when the bombs were found, people were allowed to taint the pipe bomb scene, and no one appeared to be in charge.

Agents working on the case were pulled off and put on the Capitol riot.

The Trump administration is working with Loudermilk to get to the truth, not relate a political story. They are giving the Loudermilk group information.

“The story that we were fed all this time doesn’t hold a lot of water,” Loudermilk said. “None of it makes logical sense.”

The pipe-sniffing dog went right past it and the only answer is the bomb wasn’t where it was seen being placed.

The bombs only had 60 minutes on them, but one had 20 minutes left. Did someone reset the bombs or place it 40 minutes before it was found.

The footage from the DNC and RNC have disappeared.

