Candice Owens Denied Permission to Enter Australia

Australia’s highest court on Wednesday rejected commentator Candace Owens’ attempt to overturn a government decision barring her from visiting the country, according to the Associated Press.

Owens, who had planned a speaking tour in Australia and a visit to neighboring New Zealand, was denied a visa by Minister Burke last October. Burke utilized his powers under the Migration Act, citing her failure of the so-called “character test.”

Court documents indicated that Owens felt she would “incite discord in the Australian community,”

Additionally, they found she’s “known for her controversial and conspiratorial views” and had made comments considered “extremist and inflammatory” toward Muslim, Black, Jewish, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Owens’ lawyers argued that the Migration Act was unconstitutional because it infringed upon Australia’s implied freedom of political communications.

Her arguments were rejected and she was ordered to pay court costs.