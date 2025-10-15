SCOTUS’s Review of the Voting Rights Act Is Getting Interesting

The Voting Rights Act, which was established to give Democrats the edge, is under Supreme Court review today. Justice Sotomayor, forgetting we had a black president, thinks no one will vote for black candidates without black congressional districts. However, attorney Mr. Moopan quashed her absurd argument.

SOTOMAYOR: Even white Republicans or white Democrats won’t vote for black candidates!

MOOPPAN: If these were white Democrats, there’s no reason to think they would have a second district. NONE…their argument is because these Democrats happen to be BLACK, they get a second district! If they were all white, we all agree they wouldn’t get a second district. That is *literally* the definition of race subordinating traditional principles.

It looks like the Supreme Court might allow Republicans to redraw Southern districts to eliminate 12 or more Democrat seats in the House. That would help us reduce the power of the Democrat communists.

They can’t win without their racist policies.