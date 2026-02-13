Cartels Doxxed the ICE Chief: Video of His Wife Going to Church, Schematics to His Home

The media is now ranting against the fact that the president has spent upwards of $40 million to deport illegal aliens, most of whom are criminals. However, just looking at the expense in one city in one state, Eric Adams spent all told what appears to be about $12 billion on unvetted people.

We have all kinds of people in this country that we never had before, thanks to the open borders. We have warlords, cartels, and new gangs from Haiti, Sudan, and Venezuela who were never here before.

The emboldened cartels threaten to kill ICE agents, and no one cares. In fact, the lunatics running Minnesota, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are demanding we pay for the damages they have caused.

To give you an example of what’s going on, watch the clip from the ICE chief, Todd Lyons. They have doxxed him and have video of his wife going to church, and they have the schematics to his home, which they have released publicly.

These are cartels. We are now a cartel nation like Mexico. There are many areas in the country where you can’t go. In some areas, we have Honduran cartels, which are extremely vicious.

The Mayor of New York City allows them to sell drugs on city streets. And all sanctuary cities are now protectorates of cartels, yet Walz and Frey have the gall to demand reparations for what they have done.

Todd Lyons told Sen. Johnson:

“…it’s day to day. If you know, I was a field office director for the state of New England. I covered all of New England. And if you looked at the beginning of the operations,…January 20, up until April, ICE offices and agents weren’t masked, but it’s bad. And I’ll just use myself as an example. The week that Charlie Kirk was assassinated, there was a tweet that went out. It said, Kill Charlie Kirk. Kill another. There was another individual in that, kill Todd Lyons. ..

“There was a videotape of my wife walking to work that people actively post. The cartels have actually posted the schematics to my home.

“ICE agents feel that every day. We actually did an operation with the Secret Service where we identified doxxers, who put up on telephone poles the home addresses and the schools where ICE officers and agents went to. But yet, no one covered that operation. …

“I don’t want my officers masked. I would work with this committee and any committee to work on holding individuals accountable that dox ICE agents because ICE agents don’t want to be masked. They’re honorable men and women, but the threats against their families are real.”

Will Americans finally get it when they see beheaded Americans hanging upside down from overpasses?

Watch: