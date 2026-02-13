EU Left Prosecuted Christianity & They Plan to Silence Americans

Europeans who face criminal charges for what they said or wrote are warning Americans that Europe’s speech laws can silence Americans as well, regardless of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment protections.

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Paivi Rasanen, a member of parliament in Finland, recounted how she has been prosecuted since 2021 for quoting Bible verses to church members and on social media.

She was acquitted after they put her through hell.

“My prosecution shows how quickly democratic societies can abandon free expression when the state decides which beliefs are acceptable,” Rasanen told The Epoch Times.

“I never imagined that quoting the Bible in a Twitter post would lead to years of criminal charges, yet this is now the reality in Europe,” she said. “Americans should be concerned because once censorship is normalized, it never stays confined to one country.”

This prosecution went on for years. It’s finally ended—for now. However, it undoubtedly had the intended chilling effect on censoring the Bible.

That is their goal. European leaders, not the normal population, are moving towards authoritarianism.

European Progressives are criminalizing Christianity.

