Casey Means is Out, Dr. Nicole Saphier Is In as Surgeon General

President Donald Trump said Thursday he’s nominating radiologist and former Fox News Channel contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier for surgeon general after Dr. Casey Means’ path forward stalled in the Senate over questions about her experience and her stance on vaccines.

In a social media post, Trump said he would nominate Saphier, whom he called “a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment. ” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. complimented the nomination, calling Saphier “a long-time warrior for the MAHA movement.”

She came up with the MAHA slogan in her book before Robert Kennedy made it popular.

Saphier disagreed with Trump on the Tylenol issue, saying it was oversimplistic and “patronizing” to tell pregnant women not to take it.

She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, as well as fellowships at the Mayo Clinic.

Means’ withdrawal came after her tense exchanges with lawmakers of both parties after they said she probably didn’t have enough votes to succeed.

She has made controversial comments about vaccines, and there were questions about her experience.

She didn’t finish her surgical residency and doesn’t have a current medical license. Means became disillusioned with traditional medicine.