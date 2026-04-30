Sen. Collins Could Lose to a Bernie Bro with a Nazi Tattoo

Democrat Maine Governor Janet Mills has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate. Mills previously fought with President Trump over her refusal to comply with his executive order banning men from women’s sports. It likely didn’t affect her numbers.

Now, Mills says she has to suspend her U.S. Senate campaign because she doesn’t have the financial resources.

She dropped out just weeks before her Democratic primary against Graham Platner.

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else—the fight—to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” she said.

Platner’s Communism, anti-police, anti-rural white Americans

Senate candidate Graham Platner from Maine shows off his real N*zi tattoo of the SS Totenkopf. Remember this next time Democrats falsely accuse Republicans of being N*zis. Every accusation by Democrats is an admission of guilt. pic.twitter.com/DVlYmI124V — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

That leaves us with the Nazi-tattooed oysterman, who will do the bidding of the far left, and Susan Collins, whose poll numbers are lacking. Platner has a history of tweeting that white people and rural people are “racist” and “stupid.” In 2020 and 2021, Platner posted on Reddit under the username P-Hustle, “I got older and became a communist.” He later said he was just f***ing around.

He trashed his radical posts of only a few years ago.

Communist Bernie Sanders loves the guy.

Despite his recent controversy, a rare poll of the Maine race shows Platner trouncing Mills by 34 points. The survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire found Platner leading Mills 58% to 24% among likely primary voters, with 14% undecided. It was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21 amid revelations of inflammatory online posts by Platner, but before he said he covered up a tattoo after his campaign was informed it resembled a Nazi symbol.

Platner says he’s a history buff. It doesn’t “resemble” a Nazi tattoo; it is a Nazi tattoo.

Platner served four tours of duty as a Marine and has PTSD.

Platner’s campaign focused on trashing billionaires and condemning US-Israel policy.

Since the original surveys, Collins fares better, though she is considered the most vulnerable GOP candidate.

A Quantus Insights poll showed Collins and Mills would be in a dead heat in November (44.6% vs. 43%), but that doesn’t account for Mills’ exit. With Mills gone, Platner’s campaign is now the decisive factor in whether Democrats can unseat Collins.

Platner outraised Mills in the first quarter of 2026, raising $4.1 million compared to Mills’ $2.6 million.

Platner is running “to fight for working people” and “topple the oligarchy that’s destroying our country.