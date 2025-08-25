Cashless Bail to END

A new executive order is coming. President Trump plans to end cashless bail. It is an abject failure here in New York. It’s an excuse for far-left judges to immediately release criminals. Jurisdictions that don’t cooperate will risk losing federal funding.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will provide Trump with a list of the no-cash-bail jurisdictions that could end up targeting states like New York, cities such as Washington, DC, or other localities with lax bail policies.

“Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced,” a White House memo on the executive action states.

Arresting repeat offenders for new crimes after they’ve already been freed without bail is a “waste of public resources and obvious threat to public safety,” the memo also noted, citing instances of violent offenders being released onto the streets, only to be charged again.