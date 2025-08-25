The Maryland Man Abrego Garcia Arrested in Baltimore

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested wife-beating MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego-Garcia Monday morning. It was shortly after he arrived for a check-in at the agency’s field office in Baltimore, Maryland, his lawyer confirmed.

He was deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador accidentally in violation of a 2019 court order that mandated a warning and meeting before deportation. Two courts previously found him to be a MS-13 member. He is also under strong suspicion of trafficking which includes a video of him in the process of alleged trafficking. At the time, Abrego admitted he worked as a driver for a notorious M-13 gangbanger. He faces a possible second deportation, this time to Uganda.

His lawyers were notified of the potential deportation to Uganda two days ago. It’s 80 degrees and partly sunny today in Uganda.

Shortly before his arrival Monday morning, open borders immigration advocates, faith leaders, and other community members massed outside the field office at sunrise for a vigil, organized by two immigration advocacy groups.

Democrats love criminals, especially if they are here illegally. They will fight to great lengths for them to be free.

He’s been here for years, has spoken English to police, and now can’t speak English.