Cassidy Hutchinson Was Finally Referred for Criminal Prosecution

A Republican lawmaker has finally referred Cassidy Hutchinson to the Department of Justice to see if criminal charges can be brought against her.

CNN reported that GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk made a criminal referral of Hutchinson to the Justice Department in recent days, sources said. He accused Hutchinson of lying to Congress in her summer 2022 testimony when she alleged Trump was aware of the potential for violence on January 6, 2021, and forged ahead with his attempts to rile up his supporters.

CNN is upset by it.

What is amazing is that she wasn’t referred sooner. Will Bondi do anything?

The J6 panel had her testify, knowing she appeared to be a liar.

She said Donald Trump wrestled with his agents in the Beast on J6, but he wasn’t in the Beast on J6. Also, the agents said it never happened.

Hutchinson said her boss, Mark Meadows, called Roger Stone on January 5th to find out what would play out the next day, on January 6th. Stone said the only conversation he had with Meadows was in the break room in 2019.

Hutchinson claimed Pat Cipollone made some damning comments to her on J6, but he wasn’t in the Capitol on J6.

She told a story about Donald Trump throwing ketchup at a wall and flipping tablecloths with no witnesses. Trump denies it.

Cassidy Hutchinson said Mark Meadows spoke with General Flynn on January 5th. General Flynn has never had a phone conversation with Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson said General Flynn and Roger Stone participated by phone in a briefing in the war room at the Willard Hotel with Mark Meadows on January 5th. Stone and Flynn have not spoken with Meadows on the phone, ever.

Cassidy Hutchinson said Jeffrey Clark met with Rudy Giuliani and the Trump campaign at the White House. This is false. They’ve never met or communicated.

A White House lawyer, Eric Herschmann, said he wrote the note she claimed to have written.

If they can get the driver of the Beast to testify, he can prove she committed perjury.

She’s a lunatic, and it took years to refer her. Cassidy made a lot of money from her BS story, and Liz Cheney hugged her. for it.