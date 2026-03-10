This Could Be Why John Thune Won’t Pass the Save Act

Data Republican may have caught Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) in a web of swamp alliances that help explain his unwillingness to pass the SAVE America Act, at least more than any other reason we have heard.

Data researches and compiles dossiers on people in the news, especially politicians. She has found some true swamp creatures. It seems D.C. is overwhelmed with them, and John Thune might be one.

As Senate Majority Leader, Thune has shut down Trump’s agenda; that’s obvious. He codifies nothing. His excuse is this dedication to the filibuster. Yet, it is clear that Democrats will eliminate the filibuster next time they are in power. Why wouldn’t he eliminate it first? Could it be because it makes a good excuse to not pass the SAVE Act, end the Democrat shutdown, pass Trump’s tariffs, fund the government, and address other major agenda goals? Thune has a history of opposing and disliking Donald Trump. Does anyone believe Thune’s dedication to the filibuster makes sense? I only mention this because of DataRepublican’s information involving Thune’s alliances.

Data Republican calls it “Influencables for Senators.” The following is a series of posts you can follow to look at her research.

Turns out that @LeaderJohnThune was totally projecting when he said the SAVE Act was an influencer campaign. Senator John Thune is compromised by a company that literally exists to sell access to himself. Pass it on. https://t.co/Gac8j6lTsW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

The Grift:

Punchbowl News sells “exclusive” access to the Senate Majority Leader for corporate lobbyists via Fly Out Day at their townhouse. Senior reporter Andrew Desiderio frames Thune’s SAVE Act sabotage as “reality” while dismissing conservatives as “primed base” agitators.

Punchbowl’s founder admitted that nearly 90% of their revenue comes from corporate sponsors such as pharma, ExxonMobil, Chevron, JP Morgan, and Blackstone. They are big players who hate voter ID because illegal voting keeps the swamp funded.

As one of Data’s followers wrote:

Desiderio’s posts drip with bias. Thune “points out,” “declares,” and “had enough,” while Mike Lee “primed,” or “captivated” the base. The SAVE Act is a “self-inflicted wound.” Thune’s word is always the gospel truth.

John Thune’s view as gospel truth. Thune controls the floor schedule that decides which lobbyist clients win or lose. Punchbowl isn’t journalism. It’s paid influencer ops for K Street.

Does any of this seem possible? Given what we have discovered about the swamp, does this seem feasible? There is no reason to believe the SAVE America Act is a self-inflicted wound. Eighty percent of Americans want it.