Cautionary Tale: UK to Cancel Right to a Jury Trial with a Bad Excuse

The radicals in charge of the UK are abandoning jury trials. Sir Keir Starmer, who needs that title taken away, and Chief Justice David Lammy, are relinquishing the right to a trial by a jury of one’s peers for most cases. This is very disturbing for a lot of reasons, partly because we are right behind the UK in establishing Stalinist policies. However, it’s also the fact that the British gave America so much that worked in our justice system and it is in shambles here in the US as well. We could see Democrats taking that right away, thanks to the same type of radical leftists. The Soros family is one good example.

There are stories floating around that the UK has put more people in prison for their online speech than China. That wouldn’t surprise me.

Lammy claims it is to clear up a backlog. He will sacrifice what should be an inherent right for the sake of expediency. Is it for the backlog or for an ideology that demands central control of everything? I know what I think.

Lammy once claimed jury trials are fundamental and they are.

For over 800 years, jury trials were a fundamental right. Currently, Lammy says they will only have jury trials for rape, murder, manslaughter, and a few other public interest crimes.

Relinquishing a Fundamental Freedom to Clear a Backlog?

There are other ways to clear up a backlog of nearly 800 cases without depriving people of a right to a jury trial. One way is to stop arresting people for their speech.

The British don’t directly appoint the judges, but a government-appointed person appoints them. So, it gives the government complete control over these trials. What could go wrong?

You don’t give up freedoms for expediency. We did that during COVID – never again!

The Telegraph has it right – Off With His Head!

We’ve had jury trials for over 800 years. But, this morning, David Lammy was too much of a coward to tell us why he’s scrapping them. He’s stealing our freedoms and hiding as he does it. pic.twitter.com/pelAYXpTFm — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 27, 2025

Even if they don’t mean any harm, they are setting a terrible precedent.

The following is likely where they are headed. This Lord Advocate claimed in 2021 that no one in the UK is entitled to jury trial.

Striking how David Lammy’s language echoes the Lord Advocate on juryless trials (when they were proposed for rape trials in Scotland – later dropped). He says there is ‘no right’ to jury trials in the UK… (Story from 2021) pic.twitter.com/7kFEiSt0hm — Graham Grant (@GrahamGGrant) November 26, 2025

Consider this: