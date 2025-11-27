Sen. Mark Kelly of CCP Spy Balloon Fame Needs to Be Court-Martialed

Newmax’s Rob Finnerty and Kari Lake think Mark Kelly needs to be court-martialed for his insurrection video. That sounds reasonable to me, but all of them in the video need to be charged. Their video, suggesting a military insurrection, was very serious, and they could be pushing for a color revolution. We shouldn’t give them a pass, but Attorney General Bondi never does anything so I’m not hopeful.

Finnerty and Lake discussed it on Tuesday.

Finnerty asked Kari Lake why this hasn’t happened already. “Why hasn’t Mark Kelly already been court martialed?”

Lake: “Well, I hope that what we’re hearing from the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth said, is true: that they are investigating this and that these considerations are being taken.

“I’m appalled, for the people of Arizona, that we have somebody who acts in such a seditious way. Who is representing us here in Washington, DC, but I’m not surprised. I mean, after all, remember Rob. This is a guy, Mark Kelly, who went into outer space. I think he left his brain there, but he’s been whining and dining off of that accolade for his entire adult life.

“And then he used it to run for office, and when he got into office, he sold us out to the CCP. You might remember that spy balloon Chinese company, the CCP company that he invested in. And then you might remember the video of him riding his little motorcycle across the stage in China, waving on that motorcycle the Chinese flag.

“He sold us out a long time ago in Arizona. So I’m not surprised by this new video, this seditious video for him calling for our military to disobey the commands of the Commander in Chief, President Donald J Trump.”

Watch:

When Mark Kelly went to outer space, I think he left his brain there. He’s been whining & dining off his astronaut accolades for his entire adult life. Before he used them to run for office, he used them to sell out to China, where he invested in a CCP-linked spy balloon… pic.twitter.com/h1yNYLZNlC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 26, 2025

Mark Kelly is continuing his heinous act to late night fake comedy. If he would shut up, he probably wouldn’t face a court-martial. He won’t stop.

Mark Kelly takes his act to Jimmy Kimmel and runs his fundraising script for the clapping seals: ‘Courage and patriotism can be contagious.’ *APPLAUSE SIGN* pic.twitter.com/fdurXTyIBd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2025

All six Democrats should resign, but they won’t.

Mark Kelly… you need to resign in disgrace. You stood with the Sedition Six.

You backed the people who told our military to ignore the Commander-in-Chief, One of the most reckless, dangerous things a U.S. Senator could ever support. And now, after two National Guardsmen were… pic.twitter.com/u6M0lfQEsa — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 26, 2025