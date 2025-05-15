CBS Fake News Reports 60% of Americans Are Poor

The same people who gave you President Autopen want you to believe 60% of Americans are poor. They’re too poor for even the basics. CBS has been missing on the economy for four years and suddenly finds a bogus report to trash the current administration.

CBS Clown World News:

The gap between what Americans earn and how much they need to bring in to achieve a basic standard of living is growing, according to a new report.

The analysis, from the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP), looks beyond whether people can afford daily necessities like food and shelter to consider whether they have the means to pay for things like the technology tools necessary for work, higher education, and health and child care costs.

In tracking costs associated with what the group calls a “basket of American dream essentials,” LISEP says its Minimal Quality of Life index provides a truer picture of how Americans are faring than standard economic data, such as the nation’s gross domestic product and jobless rate. The index captures the annual change in the typical costs facing low- and moderate-income households who are looking to maintain a basic quality of life.

“We analyze these components not just in terms of financial figures but as crucial elements that shape a family’s capability to achieve a desirable standard of living,” the group explains in a paper describing its approach.

The findings? For the bottom 60% of U.S. households, a “minimal quality of life” is out of reach, according to the group, a research organization focused on improving lower earners’ economic well-being.

What a crock!

The study’s definition of “minimal quality of life” includes paying for college without student loans, attending two MLB games per year, buying new $72 athletic shoes yearly, about $300 of toys and sports equipment per child, and driving 15,000 miles.

The study is as out of touch as CBS and Whoopi!

If they count people like Whoopi Goldberg, who claims she’s working class, then I guess the report is accurate. She likes this line. In November, she said, “I appreciate that people are having a hard time, me, too—I work for a living!” The Academy Award winner said, “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person, you know?”

No, we don’t know, you’re a millionaire living in a mansion.

Talk about out of touch.

Multi-millionaire Whoopi Goldberg claims to be part of the working-class because she has a job on The View:

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here.” pic.twitter.com/g98M4BCFf4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 12, 2024

She lives in a Georgian mansion in West Orange, New Jersey. Whoopi, 66, purchased the Georgian Colonial-style mansion in 2009 for $2.8 million, and it is now estimated at $3 million.

The 12,713-square-foot home is in a gated community on 425 acres. It has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is described as “luxurious.”

