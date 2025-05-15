New FBI Director Reacts to Former FBI Director Suggesting 86ing 47

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed former FBI Director James Comey’s threatening anti-Trump seashell message on Instagram this afternoon. It has already been widely shared.

Director Patel said, “We are aware of the recent tweet by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters, and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

James Comey wants to 86 Donald Trump. These neo-Democrats are insane, filled with hate. Comey allegedly found shells on the beach spelling out “86 47” and decided to post a photo of them on Instagram, calling it “an interesting shell formation.”

The Threat

After two serious assassination attempts on President Trump, Comey might be hoping he can encourage some other nutjob to attack him. He won’t do it himself because he’d lose his cushy life writing boring books.

Very nice, James. I’m so glad a tidal wave didn’t get you.

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

Recently, the decrepit James Carville subtly called for violence.

Washed-up Democrat strategist and lizard person James Carville makes veiled call for violence against President Trump, claiming it’s time to “nip it in the bud” before he turns into Hitler. pic.twitter.com/XQjGJ1SOvi — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) April 24, 2025

Speaking of hateful Democrats, of which there is quite an abundance, here’s more from an X influencer. It’s the disease of liberalism.

TikTok influencer issues direct threat to the 59 white refugees, says that black people will be hunting them down pic.twitter.com/YWWCAapQov — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 13, 2025

If it keeps up, we’ll be South Africa. They are DEI also.

Anti-white hate is everywhere in the West, but in South Africa it’s off the charts. I’ve never seen such hate spewed against whites as what you see in S Africa. Members of Parliament making speeches about killing them, while crowds cheer. The corrupt UN is partly to blame. https://t.co/kZayzuT9Ix — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) June 26, 2024

The loons hate these people because they are normal and white. Democrats would rather have MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as long as they aren’t white.

White South Africans escaping Genocide, You can see women and Children. Not like what we saw coming across the border. The left are going to hate them because they are Holding American Flags! pic.twitter.com/G7wNrgBciQ — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) May 12, 2025

