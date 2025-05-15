New FBI Director Reacts to Former FBI Director Suggesting 86ing 47

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed former FBI Director James Comey’s threatening anti-Trump seashell message on Instagram this afternoon. It has already been widely shared.

Director Patel said, “We are aware of the recent tweet by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters, and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

James Comey wants to 86 Donald Trump. These neo-Democrats are insane, filled with hate. Comey allegedly found shells on the beach spelling out “86 47” and decided to post a photo of them on Instagram, calling it “an interesting shell formation.”

The Threat

After two serious assassination attempts on President Trump, Comey might be hoping he can encourage some other nutjob to attack him. He won’t do it himself because he’d lose his cushy life writing boring books.

Very nice, James. I’m so glad a tidal wave didn’t get you.

Recently, the decrepit James Carville subtly called for violence.

Speaking of hateful Democrats, of which there is quite an abundance, here’s more from an X influencer. It’s the disease of liberalism.

If it keeps up, we’ll be South Africa. They are DEI also.

The loons hate these people because they are normal and white. Democrats would rather have MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as long as they aren’t white.


