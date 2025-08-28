CBS News Report: DHS Heads for Chicago

The Trump administration is preparing to launch major immigration enforcement operations in Chicago next week. It will be similar to the operation in Los Angeles that sparked riots with the encouragement of the governor, mayor, and a few legislators.

Two senior DHS officials confirmed the administration is preparing to expand immigration arrest operations mirroring the actions in Los Angeles in the spring.

The operations could start as soon as Sept. 5, the sources said. This is an immigration operation, not a crime fighting action mirroring what is happening in D.C.

LA is overrun with foreign international gangs.

The operations in Los Angeles included armored vehicles, tactical gear and weaponry. Sources say the same tactics are expected to be deployed in Chicago.

Gov. Pritzker told CBS News that he has not been contacted by the Trump administration at all, nor has anyone in his administration.

“They’re just looking to invade the city of Chicago, not coordinate with law enforcement,” he said at an event Thursday.

Pritzker could pick up the phone and call President Trump or Secretary Noem if he really wanted to know what was planned beyond what has been made public.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement, saying, “President Trump has been clear: we are going to make our streets and cities safe again. Across the country, DHS law enforcement are arresting and removing the worst of worst including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists that have terrorized American communities. Under Secretary Noem, ICE and CBP are working overtime to deliver on the American people’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again.”