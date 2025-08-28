Church Killer Was on SSRIs! RFK Jr: We’ll Look Into the Drugs

Robert/Robin Westman, the Minneapolis church child killer, was reportedly on psychiatric medications, particularly Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), which are often prescribed for depression. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ordered an investigation into whether these medications contributed to his actions, as they carry warnings about suicidal and violent thoughts.

RFK Jr. is doing real studies to find out why mass shootings are increasing. He considers it a healthcare emergency. The agency will look into the psychotropic drugs. As he said, there are many countries that have comparable numbers of guns, and they don’t have people charging into churches and movie theaters shooting people.

He will have his teams look into SSRIs.

Something has changed and it’s tied to suicidal ideation. He added that we are the most over medicated nation of people in the world.

Finally, someone is looking into these drugs.

JUST IN: RFK Jr. launched a FULL INVESTIGATION into the meds the trans Minneapolis shooter was using “There’s never been a time in America… where people walk into a crowd or a church or a movie theater or a school and just start randomly shooting.” “SOMETHING changed, and… pic.twitter.com/GSSPMfhTpr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 28, 2025

