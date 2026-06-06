CCNY Adjunct Professor Wants to Bring the US Empire Down

An Israel-and US-hating CCNY political science professor, Corinna Mullin, was arrested in 2024. She was leading anti-Israel protests that resulted in $3 million in damage to the CCNY Harlem Campus. She is now lauding Iran’s “phenomenal” military for depleting the US weapons stockpile in the Middle East. Mullin wants everyone to support Iran’s military, the IRGC.

She said she wants to bring down the US empire “by any means necessary” at a meeting of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). DSA is actually a communist party. There is no such thing as a democratic socialist, as Marx said.

“Iran has won this war. … Its indigenous military industry has produced phenomenal results,” she claimed during an unhinged hour and a half “Islamic Revolution Teach-in” she gave to the NYC chapter of the DSA.

“This is having a huge toll on the capacity of the US empire to impose its will. . . . We need to bring the empire down by any means necessary,” she raged.

Mullin, who specializes in teaching anticolonialism, was fired by CUNY in 2025 after eight years on the job, along with others.

That was after she led the April 2024 encampment at City College of New York, also known as the Communist College of New York. It was after she was arrested for helping cause $3 million in damages.

She claimed Iran is working to defend its workers.

The “state itself is working on behalf of the working class,” she insisted.

“We can talk about the Epstein class and the depravity of the ruling class today, which knows no limits on violence. So, I’m sorry; I defend the IRGC,” she proclaimed tearfully. “I defend the incredible role the Iranian state has done in defending the working class.”

“This is a working-class war,” she claimed.

The DSA members were thrilled with her comments.

“This is excellent,” raved DSA leader Cass Roach, telling Mullin she can go past her allotted time. “Incredible!” gushed another.

“Frankly, people are scared to be seen as sympathetic to the Iranian government; it’s something that’s really holding us back,” whined Roach.

“It doesn’t matter what your opinions might be on the Iranian government or on particular policies; we are living in the heart of an empire, and our goal is to disrupt this war machine by—I’m glad we’re not recording right now—but I’ll just say here, by any means necessary,” he declared.

“That is our role. Our role is not to nitpick and to implement these types of purity tests.”

She’s delusional and leading others astray. The New York college shamefully employed her for eight years.

The DSA is a very dangerous organization. It parades around as a democratic organization when it’s a hardcore communist group. Mullin is typical, not an aberration in this group.

She is whitewashing the neo-Nazis of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They’re monsters, and she claims they are “prioritizing human life.” They just killed 36,000 protesters, and they aren’t done.

Hopefully, she doesn’t get in front of a class again. She really should move to Iran.

This is what she wrote in part to the college about her firing:

I want to begin with this:

I was one of four adjunct faculty members who were fired without due process after years of dedicated teaching, despite unanimous departmental support and excellent teaching evaluations. These dismissals were political. CUNY weaponized our precarity as adjuncts to purge faculty whose only “offense” was opposing genocide and standing with our students.

As we have stated repeatedly:

Our dismissals represent not only a grave violation of academic freedom but also a dangerous encroachment on faculty governance. Every faculty and staff member at CUNY should be worried—we are the canaries in the coal mine, and if it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone. You—the Board—allowed this to happen under your watch or were actively involved in the decision-making that made our firings possible. Rather than defend our academic freedom, CUNY’s administration has aligned itself with right-wing attacks—reinforcing the message that political dissent at this university will be punished.

The college gave her and her comrades excellent reviews. It seems she wants to return to teaching. Unbelievable.