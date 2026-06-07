Scott Jennings Nails the Democrat Party

Scott Jennings blasted Democrats supporting Platner’s campaign.
“This is the most insane amount of hypocrisy in the pursuit of political power. We need a Democratic party that can stand up to people like this, not promote them,” Scott Jennings said.
Jennings says so much more than that very succinctly. He nails it.
🚨 NEW: Scott Jennings BLASTS Democrats supporting Platner campaign: “This is the most insane amount of hypocrisy in the pursuit of political power.. We need a Democratic party that can stand up to people like this, not promote them,” adds @ScottJenningsKY pic.twitter.com/cp9thN6ec3
— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 6, 2026
Scumbag Nazi-turned-communist.
The guy with the Nazi tattoo sounds like a Communist. Imagine that. https://t.co/5fTOyWzKyE
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) June 6, 2026