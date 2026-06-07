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Scott Jennings Nails the Democrat Party

By
M Dowling
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0
393

Scott Jennings blasted Democrats supporting Platner’s campaign.

“This is the most insane amount of hypocrisy in the pursuit of political power. We need a Democratic party that can stand up to people like this, not promote them,” Scott Jennings said.

Jennings says so much more than that very succinctly. He nails it.

Scumbag Nazi-turned-communist.

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