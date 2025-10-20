Ceasefire Is Back on but No One Is in Touch with Rafah Militants

Israeli strikes killed 26 to 45 people, depending on the report you read, after two soldiers were murdered and three wounded by Hamas militants.Hamas crawled out of a tunnel and shot them to death.

Trump says the ceasefire is still in place, and Hamas leadership maybe not involved. He says the violations will be handled “toughly but properly.”

Trump said he did not know whether the Israeli strikes were justified. “I’d have to get back to you on that,” he said.

Aid into Gaza was set to resume on Monday following U.S. pressure, an Israeli security source said, shortly after Israel announced a halt in supplies in response to what it said was a “blatant” violation by Hamas of the truce.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets across the enclave, including field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and fired on its troops, killing the soldiers.

Gazans reported explosions, gunfire, airstrikes and tank shelling after the attack on Israeli soldiers. However, Israel said they have now returned to the ceasefire.

“We’re going to have to see what’s happening. We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas,” Trump said.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Israel on Monday, an Israeli official and a U.S. official said.

The armed wing of Hamas said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement, was unaware of clashes in Rafah, and had not been in contact with groups there since March. That seems a very serious problem if this rogue wing is in communication with no one. That needs to change.

The dispute over return of hostages’ bodies continues between Israel and Hamas. Three more were returned.