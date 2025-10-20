Rogue State of California Is Going to Lose Federal Funding

The Trump administration is preparing to cancel a large swath of federal funding for California, an effort that could begin as soon as Friday, according to multiple sources.

Agencies are being told to start identifying grants the administration can withhold from California. Sources said the administration is specifically considering a full termination of federal grant funding for the University of California and California State University systems.

“No taxpayer should be forced to fund the demise of our country,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement Friday afternoon, criticizing California for its energy, immigration and other policies. “No final decisions, however, on any potential future action by the Administration have been made, and any discussion suggesting otherwise should be considered pure speculation.”

Gavin’s going to be big mad Trump says California will receive NO money from the federal government to give it away to illegals: “Between California and Colombia, there’s not that much difference. We’re not going to be making those payments.”

pic.twitter.com/mk4OQryX9d — Sara Rose (@saras76) October 20, 2025

“You have a state right now being run by a bunch of people who do not want to comply with federal law and clear federal mandates, and somebody needs to confront them — the President is.”

The state is run by a bunch of people who refuse to comply with federal law!