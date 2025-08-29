Charged with First-Degree Murder & He’s Now Out on Low Bail

The man who is charged with killing an off-duty campus police officer – Demond Taylor – is out on $5,000 cash bond. Brandon Levy didn’t really mean to kill him. Levy meant to kill someone else, a rival gang member.

At first, the accused 46 year old, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2008 killing, was not going to receive bond from Judge Michael Noble. However, Associate Circuit Judge Michael Colona set bail at $50,000 with 10% allowed, thus the $5,000 cash after hearing his current story.

Levy told the court that he works as a custodian and is attending community college to become a surgical technician. He also volunteers as a football coach.

He has a 2006 conviction for drug trafficking and was given a year probation, court documents said.

To sum up, the murder was just a mistake, he meant to kill someone else, and he’s good now.

Taylor, 34, was off-duty and driving his Chevrolet sedan when he was fatally shot June 20, 2008, along Page Boulevard at Academy Avenue. He was shot several times, and died at the scene.

He was on his way to pick up his two children, 15-year-old Demond and six-year-old DeJuan.

The grew up without their dad who was reportedly liked by everyone.