Mayor Jacob Frey, the “Asinine” Remark from the Minnesota Fraud

Mayor “Jacob Frey, thinking he knows anything about Christians, not being one himself, chose to mock Christians after the murder of two young children and the wounding of fifteen others and three 80-somethings.

“Don’t say this is about ‘thoughts and prayers’ right now — these kids were literally praying,” Frey said. “It was the first week of school – they were in a church.”

That is so stupid and prejudiced.

But look at the clip, here he is sobbing at the casket of drug-addled career criminal George Floyd, but no such response for the Christian children. I don’t believe he was sincere in his feelings for the late Mr. Floyd, but rather pandering. He probably practiced before a mirror.

Frey also helped Gov. Walz burn down Minneapolis during the far-left riots.

Catholic Bishop Calls His Remarks “Completely Asinine”

Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron had some appropriate words of this Minneapolis fool for dismissing calls for prayer following Wednesday’s deadly Catholic school shooting. He called the mayor’s remarks “completely asinine.”

The Bishop was too kind.

“Catholics don’t think that prayer magically protects them from all suffering. After all, Jesus prayed fervently from the cross on which he was dying,” Barron explained to Fox News Digital.

His remarks echoed those of some Democratic officials and liberal media figures who disparaged faith-based responses to the tragedy.

Barron, an influential Catholic leader who leads the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, argued that critics misunderstand the role of prayer.

“Prayer is the raising of the mind and heart to God, which strikes me as altogether appropriate precisely at times of great pain,” he said. “And prayer by no means stands in contrast to decisive moral action. Martin Luther King was a man of deep prayer, who also effected a social revolution in our country. This is not an either/or proposition.”

Barron also said the massacre should be recognized for what it was: a deliberate act of anti-Catholic violence.

Personally, I think praying at the time of death is the best thing you can do. The two children are in God’s loving hands now.

The killer probably picked that moment to shoot off 116 rounds. He was possessed by insanity and evil. The coward chose children and elderly people from behind a stained glass window and then made his escape at his own hands.

Frey has acted the fool beyond this comment.

After that comment, Frey said now is the time to stand up for the mentally ill trans shooter, who didn’t even want to be trans. The killer Robert Westman, a man, was simply a maniac.

When will Democrats admit that.

Frey wasn’t done. He was screaming about guns today and yesterday as if it would have made a difference. This killer was a lunatic with three guns, and he had plenty of time to keep reloading. The gun didn’t kill anyone, Robert Westman did.

Frey is a phony who doesn’t give a hoot about the people killed and wounded. His words are so artificial. Democrats just want us disarmed so lunatics and criminals are the only ones who have guns.

Everything he says here is nonsense. The killer was another insane leftist to be clear and Democrats with small minds like Frey are deflecting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls for a ban on “assault weapons.” “There is no reason that someone should be able to reel off 30 shots before they even have to reload.” pic.twitter.com/UPO6ZRytGt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2025

If he wasn’t such a fool, he would know this: