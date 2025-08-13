Check Out the Type of Person Zohran Mamdani Hires

Communist Islamist, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has an intern named Arzoo Malik. She is calling for a Holy War through Jihad and martyrdom. That belief system aligns with Mamdani’s advisors like Linda Sarsour.

The martyrdom idea is similar to Mamdani’s father, the communist Professor Mahmoud Mamdani who is currently employed by Columbia University. He says suicide bombers are a type of “soldier.”

She sounds nice:

Zohran Mamdani’s intern Arzoo Malik is calling for a Holy War through Jihad and martyrdom: “This is all jihad, this is all ibada, and this is all counted for by Allah. How committed am I to this? What am I willing to sacrifice for this noble cause?” pic.twitter.com/mc3pGJFSiK — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 13, 2025

This violence-preaching lunatic was suspended from CUNY and fellow radicals are trying to get her reinstated. She backs the Holy War and doesn’t care about consequences.

“This is all jihad, this is all ibada, and this is all counted for by Allah.”

“If you get suspended, if you get doxed… it will never, ever be in vain.”

Mamdani hired her!