Depravity! NYC Safe Injection Site Brings in Daytime Sex Acts

New York City has a taxpayer-funded “safe” injection site. It’s totally depraved. People now have sex there in broad daylight. The neighbors have to endure this all day long.

The New York Post reporter witnessed it first hand.

One revolted eyewitness said, “The guy was just doing his thing, just looking around, wasn’t afraid of anything. I couldn’t believe it. I just could not believe it.”

“The guy finished, and he just starts zipping his pants and walking away, and the woman was still bent over wondering what was going on. And then after maybe he got three yards away, she said, ‘Hey, hey! That’s it?’ And he said, ‘Come on!’ And then she pulled up her pants and ran behind him.”

This has to be some new low in depravity. This is what the New York government has brought upon us. I don’t think Sodom and Gomorrah was this bad, though I wasn’t there to say.