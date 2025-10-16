Chelsea Handler has a new target – Home Depot. She is trying to get a boycott going of Home Depot because ICE raided them. Someone should tell her that Home Depot doesn’t control ICE.

She is personally boycotting Home Depot, and compared the store to former lovers she had to break up with.

Does anyone believe she shops at Home Depot? It’s almost certain Home Depot won’t miss her patronage.

Handler discovered they have cameras that record cars and people coming in, and doesn’t seem to realize all big chains have them.

The stand-up comedian looks a bit haggard in her big, unattractive glasses that are trending among leftist elite.

Chelsea Handler demands boycott of Home Depot over ICE raids. “I’m against The Home Depot being an unsafe place for its workers and for its shoppers.” pic.twitter.com/UvWJfMWMjR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 16, 2025

Chelsea Bragged About Insulting Trump Supporters

Chelsea likes attention and never fails to make news when people forget who she is.

Chelsea Handler, who let a guy pee on her face on video, bragged on The View in 2020 that she goes into the Fox News section of the first-class lounge and verbally assaults Trump supporters.

“Well, I would walk into the airports, I would go to the first class lounge, check-in and then run over to the Fox News section and start assaulting people,” she said.

“Like, I would go in and be, like, you’re a racist and then I would run out and then I would run back in and go, do you want your daughter to have rights because she won’t, and then I would run out. Then I would run back into the Fox News section, and I would go, are you still a racist? I mean, I was out of my tree, and my level of outrage was just not — I couldn’t handle it anymore.”

“I was — my veins were throbbing, and I wanted to learn how to talk to Trump supporters or conservatives at this time in 2016. Now Trump supporters, I don’t have anything to say to them anymore at this juncture. Still, I wanted to be able to have the conversations that I was being prevented from having because of my anger,” she continued.