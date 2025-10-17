Gov. Pritzker’s Sanctuary Is Hiring Illegal Alien Police Officers

Officer, Radule Bojovic, an immigrant from Montenegro who overstayed his B-2 visitor visa, has been in the US for over a decade. He became a police officer after graduating from Suburban law Enforcement Academy for the Hanover Park Police Department in August. He was making $79,000 a year. Maybe an American would have liked that job?

The Department of Homeland Security pinned Bojovic’s hiring on Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL).

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a press release.

“Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces,” she added.

Radical Democrats are letting foreigners who came illegally police us? Pritzker is complaining about ICE and he has cops that are illegal aliens.

It’s the second one who was admitted as a police officer.

Bojovic was arrested as part of Operation “Midway Blitz.”

Gov. Pritzker needs to be investigated criminally.

As an aside, in this clip, he said he won about $1.4 million gambling. Pritzker said it was fun and told people to come to Illinois to gamble in their casinos.

NEW: Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker says he just got “incredibly lucky” and won $1.4 million by gambling, encourages others to start gambling. “I was incredibly lucky … It was in Las Vegas, and I like to play cards. So I founded a charitable poker match…” “I mean, I had… pic.twitter.com/pa9XFR3yvT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2025

Secretary Noem put the blame squarely on JB Pritzker, calling him “completely corrupt.” She said radical sanctuary politicians have allowed criminal illegal aliens to infiltrate our schools and communities.