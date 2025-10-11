Chicago Democrat Alderman: It’s Extreme Left v. Common Sense

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez, a Democrat, said there is a huge swath of residents who want President Trump to deploy federal agents to the city to protect ICE and protesters.
Lopez said the majority of people want to see the Guard come in to protect law enforcement.
Alderman Lopez said the mayor and governor are playing to the extreme left of the party. It’s the “extreme left v. common sense,” he said.
BREAKING: Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez, a Democrat, claims a large portion of the city backs President Trump’s decision to deploy federal agents to Chicago.
The citizens want law and order!
pic.twitter.com/06FW6EBpEy
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 11, 2025
The majority of citizens want law and order.
NO CHIP!
Democrats hate democracy.