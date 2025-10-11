Bonchie suggests strengthening democracy in the Barack Obama definition of democracy which some say means running influence operations to get leftists elected. In the clip below, he’s talking specifically about Hungary and Poland.

This sounds like trouble for Hungary and Poland. There is no mystery Barack wants them to move left.

The US has a reputation for interfering in the elections in foreign countries. Obama is reported to have interfered in Israel, Kenya, Macedonia, Libya, Honduras, and Egypt. Politifact will find a way to say it didn’t happen, but they are funded by George Soros.

The Undermining

Speaking with ‘democracy’ activists recently from Hungary and Poland, former President Barack Obama warned about the “rising wave of authoritarianism sweeping the globe,” even in countries once believed unsusceptible to an erosion of liberties.

“We’re seeing politicians target civil society, undermine freedom of the press, weaponize the justice system,” Obama went on. “And no one is being spared. Even countries that thought they were immune from wholesale assaults on democracy now understand that we’re all part of one struggle.”

He is referring to Donald Trump.

Obama Foundation’s young leaders in attendance during the panel were Sándor Léderer, who co-founded an anti-corruption watchdog ground in Hungary; Stefania Kapronczay, who until recently served as co-director of the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union; and Zuzanna Rudzinska-Bluszcz, who served as the Deputy Justice Minister for Poland from December 2023 to August 2025.

They are all far left. Barack has a network of trained Marxists spreading out around the world.