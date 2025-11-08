Chicago Mayor Demands the UN Investigate the US for Deporting Illegals

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council, sharing reports of what he claims are human rights violations within Chicago. His participation coincided with testimony from other U.S. municipal officials during the 50th Session of the Working Group for the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mayor Johnson, speaking at an event streamed live, lamented the cessation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Chicago, “As someone with first-hand experience, I can tell you how humiliating it is when you open the refrigerator and you have nothing to eat.”

“This administration seeks to evade scrutiny for its violations of human rights — just as it has sought to evade accountability for its actions in cities like mine,” Johnson said.

“We cannot do this alone,” Johnson said. “That is why I call on this Council to hold the federal government of the United States to the same standards of accountability you apply elsewhere in the world. No country should be above international law. Human rights are universal — or they are meaningless.”

The Mayor also depicted Chicago as a community suffering under aggressive immigration raids, claiming families have been torn apart and everyday workers have been unfairly targeted.