The Dearborn Halloween Plot Was No Lone Wolf Affair

The FBI has arrested five suspects, ages 16 through 20, for planning a violent Halloween terrorist attack in the US. The attack was related to ISIS and the LGBT+ community.

They were discovered online in an ISIS chat room. The duo were planning to slaughter people on Halloween which they called pumpkin day. The pair had traveled to Cedar Point an amusement park in Ohio to scout out a potential target location.

They were found to be heavily armed.

The Filing

According to the charging documents, Jimenez-Guzel and Saed Ali Mirreh, were arrested on October 31st of this year. They were charged for offenses related to their plot to carry out an armed attack on behalf of ISIS.

They had co-conspirators who accelerated their travel plans on or about November 3 rd. Jimenez Guzel rebooked his flight from Newark Liberty Airport to Istanbul Turkey to depart on November 5th in the early morning hours. They booked an additional flight from Seattle to Istanbul to depart on November 5th.

Jimenez was arrested at Newark airport on November 4 as he arrived for his flight. Mirreh was arrested later that evening at his home in Washington state.

One Volunteered to Behead People

Communications included a photograph of Jimenez in front of an ISIS flag holding a knife, a photo of Mirreh wearing an ISIS hat, Jimenez volunteering to be the individual to commit the beheadings, MIrreh stating that everyone has to be prepared to unalive someone, sent ISIS-related videos etc..

Jimenez is a 19-year-old resident of Montclair, New Jersey and Glassboro, New Jersey. Mirreh is a resident of Kent Washington. Both are US citizens. They have had numerous social media platforms and messaging applications to discuss this support of ISIS and Islamic extremism and to discuss and plan their travel to join ISIS overseas.

In August, the FBI executed a warrant in Kent, Washington. Mirreh was a minor at the time.

There were other communications about support he provided online to ISIS-backed individuals, one who was arrested in Canada for terrorism.

Mirreh, using Instagram accounts, was in direct communication with at least three known overseas ISIS supporters. He was a participant in conversations pertaining to Jihad against Christians, and violence against Jewish people.

There was also extremist content to include a video posted on June 2 of Mirreh in a vehicle, him wearing body armor, repeatedly yelling, Allahu Akbar. He posted documents in English titled Killing Them Silently and encouraged Muslims to practice the obligation of Jihad and terrorize the disbelievers to avenge their Muslim Brothers.

It urged the use of knives, axes, and vehicles to attack Christians and Jews, and suggested all that was needed was a knife and a hammer to cause chaos and destruction on a large scale across Europe and America.

The Associated Press report:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Investigators say a third Michigan man is now facing charges in a plot to stage a terror attack on Halloween. He traveled to Cedar Point, an amusement park in Ohio, to scout the location, they said.

Ayob Nasser, 19, was arrested Wednesday. He is accused of participating in the planning of a possible attack on LGBTQ+ bars in suburban Detroit that was inspired by the Islamic State, federal authorities have said.

Also on Wednesday evening, acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba in New Jersey said in a video posted to social media that her office had charged two more people “connected” to the alleged plot. Court documents detailing the charges were not immediately available.

Nasser, his brother Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud are charged with conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated terrorist organization and receiving and transferring guns and ammunition for terrorism, according to court documents.

Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud were arrested Friday. Investigators say two minors were also involved in the discussions.

“We will not stop; we will follow the tentacles where they lead. We will continue to stand guard with the FBI against terrorism,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said in a statement.