China’s Theme During President Trump’s Visit: Partners Not Rivals

I’m in China. We had the greatest CEOs in the whole world. We had about 30 of them, and they were pitching President Xi on doing business in China. I think they were successful! ~ Donald Trump

Reportedly, President Xi has agreed to the following: Regarding Iran, give the U.S. “anything Trump needs.” Also, they will buy more soybeans, more USA oil, LNG, and 200 Boeing jets.

It sounds good, but they do lie, and there is a little déjà vu here.

One potential deal is to ship oil from Alaska to China. It is a lot closer to Alaska than going through the Strait of Hormuz. Watch the clip.

We know to separate Chinese people from politics, and we like Chinese people very much. However, we don’t trust Communists. Then again, if we can trust them at all, not being rivals and working together would be so much better than war.

Xi spoke earlier:

“[President Trump and I] both believe that the China-U.S. relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up. Both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals.”

“President Trump and I also agreed to build a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability to promote the steady, sound, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations and bring more peace, prosperity, and progress to the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.

“Honorable President Donald J. Trump, ladies and gentlemen, friends, looking back at the course of China-U.S. relations, whether or not we could have mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the key to whether the relationship can advance steadily. The world today is changing and turbulent. China-U.S. relations concern the well-being of the over 1.7 billion people of both countries and affect the interests of the over 8 billion people worldwide. Both sides should rise up to this historic responsibility and steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations forward, steadily and in the right direction.”

President Xi continually emphasized the need to form a partnership. The fear, of course, will always be that they will take us over from within. They have been trying to do that.

“We should be partners, not rivals,” says Chinese President Xi Jinping to US President Donald Trump at a summit in Beijing. In his opening remarks, Trump touted his “fantastic relationship” with Xi, and said US business leaders were in the city to “pay respects” to Xi and China… pic.twitter.com/ui1DmGfXfK — Bloomberg (@business) May 14, 2026

China agrees that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon:

Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/7hYMIBoTZY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2026

Let’s hope this Pollyanna thing is real.