Only one Democrat voted to confirm Kevin Warsh—John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. The 54-45 vote on Wednesday was the slimmest confirmation margin ever for the head of the central bank, reflecting the polarized politics in Congress. It also shows that Democrats fear that Warsh will bend to President Donald Trump’s demands to rapidly lower interest rates.

Lowering rates would make Trump look good and improve the economy.

The incoming chairman’s vote margin came in under Janet Yellen’s 56-26 tally in 2014.

Bipartisan support for Fed picks used to be the rule, rather than the exception. Alan Greenspan won unanimous support to continue as Fed chair in 2000.

Senate Majority Leader Thune said, “Kevin Warsh seems to have just the profile of a Federal Reserve chairman—yet Democrats oppose his nomination.” This is just how bad “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has gotten on the other side of the aisle.”

Former Chairman Powell criticized Trump for abandoning protocol in his blunt and vocal criticism of the Fed. However, Powell is now abandoning protocol by refusing to leave the Fed board. He will be on it until 2028, and in the meantime, he won’t let Donald Trump appoint anyone to the board. He will also be his nemesis in other ways.

When Warsh was confirmed for his earlier stint on the Fed board in 2006, he was approved overwhelmingly by voice vote, no vote count needed.